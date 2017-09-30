NCA has no powers to close down 34 radio stations – George Loh

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-30

George Loh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506796671_693_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Communications Authority (NCA) does not have the powers legally to close down 34 radio stations, according to a former Vice chairman of Constitutional and Legal Affairs of parliament, George Loh.

“The purpose for which we are asking that the NCA to get the authority to license radio stations is because we want to sanitize the airways”, the private legal practitioner explained.

“When we are making our law, the intention has never been that they should use licenses to close down radio stations”, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for South Dayi in the Volta Region stated.

“I am saying that the licensing fees are just ways of ensuring that some administrative fee is available to manage the spectrum”, he claimed on GH One State of Affairs.

The NCA has closed down some radio station including pro-opposition NDC Montie FM for owing the regulator and failing to renew their operational license.

Mr. George Loh who was responding to the sanctions said the NCA cannot escape blame for the debt these radio stations owe the government accusing them of sleeping on their job.

“It is their rights to collect the money when it is due. …both sides [NCA and affected stations] have responsibilities. …in law they NCA sat on their rights”, Lawyer George Loh accused.

According to him, though it stated in the law that radio stations are mandated to pay levies for their activities but the stations cannot be blamed after six months if the NCA fails to ensure to execute its constitutionally mandated tasks.

“The NCA goofed and by conduct they were not interested in the money”, he therefore admonished management of those affected radio to seek redress in court.