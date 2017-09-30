Nana Addo cannot gag the media from exposing corruption in his government – Anyidoho

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-30

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has sanctioned some 131 radio stations following the completion of a nationwide FM Spectrum Audit.

Accra based-Radio Gold, Montie FM, Atlantis Radio and Radio XYZ, are among 131 radio stations sanctioned. The sanctions meted out by the NCA ranged from fines to the total revocation of licenses.

Of the notable stations, Radio XYZ has been fined GHc 4,090,000, Atinka FM fined GHc 14,800,000 whiles Radio Gold and Atlantis Radio picked up the heftiest fines with GHc 61,330,000 and GHc 60,350,000 respectively.

However, Koku Anyidoho the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC is alleging that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is using the state institution to gag some media houses.

He said things are happening at the Flagstaff House and because the media is on a mission to expose them, the President has started clamping down on some media houses. He was reacting to the leakage of a conversation between musician Kwame A-Plus and Deputy CID boss, ACP Maame Yaay Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The musician has described the CID boss as a liar for suggesting that he [A-Plus] leaked the tape. According to him, what has happened stinks and he feels vindicated for making claims in July that the Flagstaff House was a haven for corruption and thievery.

”Things are happening at the Flagstaff House and Nana Akufo-Addo and co should not think that he can use the clamping down of media houses to stop Ghanaians from knowing the truth.

It will not happen.He cannot gag us. Where we’ve gotten to, he cannot gaga us. Somebody should tell Nana Addo and co that they cannot gag anybody. If they like they should close all radio stations we will still talk,”