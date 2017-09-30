MTN FA Cup Semis: Hearts to leave for Obuasi ahead of Wa All Stars clash

The Accra giants will be hoping to their reach their first FA Cup finals since 2000 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506763695_969_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak will depart Accra today for Obuasi ahead of their MTN FA Cup semi-finals clash against Wa All Stars.

The game will come off on Sunday at 3:00pm at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, and the Phobians will be leaving Accra this morning for the clash.

The Accra giants will be hoping to their reach their first FA Cup finals since 2000 when they won tourney after beating Okwawu United 1-0.

In a related news, Hearts of Oak have been handed a massive boost with the return of Inusah Musah who was sidelined for over six months due to an injury.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature for the Phobians when they lock horns with Wa All Stars in the semifinal of the 2017 MTN FA Cup clash.

Back in April the highly rated defender had a successful surgery on his knee and has not feature for the Phobians since match-day nine of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

