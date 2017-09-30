Minority slams NCA over ‘humongous’ radio station fines

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-29

The Minority in Parliament has slammed the National Communications Authority (NCA) over a recent exercise to impose sanctions on defaulting radio stations. About 131 stations have been affected with some facing closure.

But in a statement issued by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, who is the Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of Parliament, on Friday, NCA’s action appears to be “monetizing the right to free expression”.

It said there could be a semblance of retribution against stations that have traditionally been ideologically opposed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“In light of the foregoing, we urge the NCA to as a matter of urgency suspend the on-going exercise and use dialogue and more flexible means to ensure compliance with relevant regulations,” the Minority demanded.

Find the statement below:

STATEMENT BY MINORITY ON HIGH-HANDED REGULATORY SANCTIONS AGAINST SELECTED MEDIA HOUSES BY THE NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY

The Minority in Parliament has learnt with grave concern, of an on-going exercise by the National Communications Authority (NCA) under which selected media houses have been subjected to very steep regulatory sanctions.

It is our understanding that, about 131 radio stations have either had their authorization revoked, which means they have been taken off air, or have been slapped with very draconian fines running into tens of millions of Ghana cedis in some instances. Other kinds of sanctions have been applied in a variety of cases.

We are deeply troubled by this development which has grave implications for press freedom and media pluralism.These actions by the NCA threaten to roll back the gains made so far in entrenching a vibrant media culture.

While we acknowledge the NCA’s right to regulate the communications sector in a manner that ensures compliance with appropriate regulations, we are alarmed by the sweeping and heavy-handed approach under the current exercise.

The situation where alleged breaches of regulations dating back several years are suddenly cited as basis for the near-summary closure of radio stations and humongous fines, poses a mortal danger to the expansion of the frontiers of free expression.

Radio has become a foremost means of expression by large sections of our citizenry since the liberalization of the airwaves at the beginning of the current democratic dispensation.

Entities operating within that space, therefore, ought to be acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to the growth of our democracy.

Regulatory enforcement ought to be undertaken in a reasonable manner that factors in the fragilities inherent in the operations of many radio stations.

The current revocation and sanctions regime appears to be monetizing the right to free expression and could be construed as an effort to exact retribution particularly against stations that have traditionally been ideologically opposed to the current NPP administration.

We are at a loss as to how millions of Ghana cedis can be imposed as fines on radio stations, failing which their authorization will be revoked only to have them sold to other entities for GHS 30,000.

The NCA does not also appear to have considered the deleterious impact this will have on jobs in the sector. We estimate that close to 5,000 people working in the affected stations will be rendered jobless should the current action persist.

This will only serve to worsen the precarious unemployment situation and add to the hardships Ghanaians are going through. In light of the foregoing, we urge the NCA to as a matter of urgency suspend the on-going exercise and use dialogue and more flexible means to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

This, we believe, will avert a situation where monetary value is placed on the right to free expression with its attendant difficulties.

Signed, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini (MP)

Ranking Member,

Communications Committee.