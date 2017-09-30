Meet the rapper dating Maame Serwaa

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

File photo; Maame Serwaa admitted that she was dating but did not name the person.

Chief Executive Officer of Events Republik CEO, Mel Kwasi Davis, has revealed that Maame Serwaa’s boyfriend is sensational rapper Awal, who is affliated to SarkCess Music.

“Maame Serwaa’s boyfriend is Awal.” Mel disclosed. “Awal, Sarkodie’s Awal. If you meet Awal, ask him.”

Young actress, Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa, in a recent interview on TV3 disclosed that she was dating but refused to name her boyfriend. She also admitted that there were some older actors who have made sexual advances at her.

When pushed to mention names of some of the actors who have proposed to her, the young actress mentioned colleague actor Big Akwes.

But in an interview with Big Akwes on Peace FM, the actor disclosed he was shocked Maame Serwaa mentioned his name because she is a kid and has never proposed to her.

According to the Kumawood actor, Maame Serwaa likes men who are handsome and men who are in the movie industry.

Maame Serwaa actually refused to mention the real names of those who have proposed love to her and who are going out with her, those who sleep with her are there and they are in the industry, he revealed.

Asked to mention names of those who proposed to the young actress Big Akwes mentioned Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah’s name.



“Bill Asamoah is one of the men in the industry sleeping with Maame Serwaa”, Big Akwes revealed this on Peace FM.

Maame Serwaa has always denied reports of her dating Bill Asamoah, she described the reports as lies and stated “I’ve never dated a married man and will never do such a thing”.