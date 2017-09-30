Make money, invest in people – Awal Mohammed to youth

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed has charged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities being created by the government to make money by starting and growing their own businesses.

Mr Awal Mohammed noted that government has scrapped ‘nuisance’ taxes as well as uninterrupted power supply, the introduction digital address system and the paperless systems at the port in order for young people of the working class to maximize the opportunities.

“… Government since we came to power have tried to lay down the foundation for accelerated economic transformation….. we’ve done that by making sure that there’s uninterrupted electric power, investing in young people; free senior high school, we’re abolishing nuisance taxes, we’re having a digital address system and to ensure that operations at the ports are paperless” he said.

The Business Development Minister was the guest of honour at the maiden edition of the Forty under 40 Awards which was held at the State Banquet House in Accra.

As an entrepreneur with over thirty years’ experience, Mr Awal Mohammed encouraged the youth to work hard to make money and also invest in other people especially their workers.

“….as you make your money try to invest in people. The most enduring legacy you can leave in your business is to invest in people, make them better off; especially young people. Invest in your workers, give them education, give them opportunities to grow” he counseled.

The minister also charged the youth to be honest and hard working in their approach to make money and be self-reliant.

“Do not bend the rules. There are laid down intentional practices and procedures, please go by them. There’s no short cut in success. Short cuts will always come back to haunt you, be honest. It’s very important to show honesty. Be ethical and have a good governance structure. If you’re not ethical in your business it will come back to haunt you. Honesty is very important.” he said.