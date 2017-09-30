List of 97 radio stations fined GHS50,000 to GHS61million by NCA

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-29

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 FM Authorisation Holders found to have committed various infractions pertaining to their authorisations to operate as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

A further 13 FM Authorisation Holders have been issued with reprieves as pertains to their authorisations.

Out of the number, 97 have been fined as per the category of infractions and pursuant to the NCA’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties.

The fines range from GH?50,000 to GH?61million depending on the infraction and the duration the infraction persisted.

The move followed the completion of a nationwide FM Spectrum Audit conducted this year to determine compliance of Authorisation Holders with their Authorisation conditions and to determine which FM stations were in operations or otherwise.

The FM Spectrum Audit also formed part of a wider and on-going audit of all services regulated by the NCA, including TV and ISP services.

Below is the list of various stations and their respective fines:

Ashanti Region

Zuria FM Ltd. (Zuria FM 88.7) – GH¢37, 820,000

Mediterranean Projects Limited 99.1 – GH¢710,000

Mighty Radio Ltd. (New Mighty Radio 91.1) – GH¢37,820,000

Boss FM 93.7 – GH¢32,040,000

F-Gaint Limited. (Fox FM 97.9) – GH¢50,170,000

Hilltop Broadcasting Industry Ltd. (Asempa Radio 103.1) – GH¢29,340,000

University College Of Education, Kumasi Campus 105.1 – Fine of GH¢100,000 for not paying its outstanding indebtedness of GH¢1,090

Positive Network Ltd. (Time FM 96.9)

Nana Akosua Oforiwaa & Company Ltd (Sika FM 89.5)

Adansi Communications Network Ltd (Shaft FM 98.1)

XYZ Broadcasting Limited 90.7 – GH¢50,000

Greater Accra Region

XYZ Broadcasting Limited 93.1 – GH¢4,090,000

A2Z Limited 107.5 – GH¢4,080,000

Agricult Limited (Formerly Manye Investment Limited 105.1) – GH¢1,210,000

Media General Ghana Limited Formerly (Victory Broadcasting 92.7) – GH¢48,030,000

Sena Radio Limited (Atinka FM 104.7) – GH¢14,800,000

Amanie Community Radio Station 96.1 – GH¢3,360,000

Culture In The Neighbourhood (Radio Emashie 105.1) – GH¢17,880,000

Valley View University 97.7 – GH¢17,880,000

Latenu Development Association 96.1 – GH¢3,380,000

Pravda Radio Ltd (Vision 1 93.5) – GH¢3,340,000

Mascott Multi-Services Limited. (Atlantis Radio 87.9) – GH¢60,350,000

Network Broadcasting Limited, (Radio Gold 90.5) – GH¢61,330,000

Bell Communications Limited 94.7

P. Communications Limited (Hot FM 93.9)

Western Region

Empire Entertainment 102.7 – GH¢500,000

Golden Pod Limited 105.5 – GH¢2,380,000

Atwima Multi Comm. Ltd. 100.3 – GH¢15,400,000

Kasapreko FM 88.9 – GH¢3,540,000

Wassa-Aowin Enterprises Limited 90.5 – GH¢21,730,000

Paragon Investments (Gh) Ltd 99.9 – GH¢10,550,000

Medeamaa Co Ltd 92.9 – GH¢810,000

Supermax Media Company Ltd 102.7 – GH¢34,890,000

Ankobra Medialink Co. Ltd 101.9 – GH¢37,840,000

Melody Broadcasting Company Limited 91.1 – GH¢29,640,000

Gray Express Services Ltd 105.5 – GH¢14,790,000

Trickie FM Radio Station 99.5 – GH¢34,880,000

Esemaman Development Association 92.9 – GH¢3,170,000

Simgwado FM Broadcasting (Radio Silver 92.3) – GH¢870,000

Sunrise Network Ltd 92.7

Black ‘’M” Company Ltd. (ROK FM 98.7)

Sametro Co. Ltd. 87.7

Special Network Limited 99.1 – GH¢50,000

Central Region

Jonwall Ltd 93.3 – GH¢120,000

Obrempon FM Ltd 91.7 – GH¢4,360,000

Community Rural Independent Station (Radio Peace 88.9) – GH¢57,960,000

Bisease Development Association 105.3 – GH¢17,450,000

Solar Company Limited (Solar FM) 91.1 – GH¢12,480,000

Bekay Investment Company Limited 107.5 – GH¢2,520,000

Coconut Groove Beach Resort & Conference Centre 99.5 – GH¢35,950,000

Asafo Besoun Organisation 99.1

Stanway Global Limited (Formerly Precision Solutions Limited 94.5) – GH¢50,000

Eastern Region

Bolton Portfolio Limited (Access World Broadcasting Limited) (Rock FM 96.9) – GH¢1,820,000

Klass Impressions Group 96.9 – GH¢3,170,000

Digital Broadcasting 90.9 – GH¢34,340,000

Oxzy Promotion 98.5 – GH¢15,220,000

Business Republic Ltd. 105.9 – GH¢160,000

Starcom Group Of Companies (Spring FM 102.7) – GH¢31,930,000

A & C Media Foundation (Thank U FM 107.5) – GH¢3,240,000

Forum For African Women Educationalist, Ghana Chapter (FAWE FM 105.9) – GH¢34,470,000

A & P Multimedia Limited (Faith FM 92.1) Formerly First Eye Ent. – GH¢5,520,000

Media Mall Comp. Ltd. 88.5

Goodlife Broadcasting Company Limited 105.5

Birim Youth for Action 94.1

Volta Region

Voice Of Volta Network Ltd. (Voice Of Volta FM 102.1) – GH¢54,070,000

A2Z Limited (Sekpele FM 104.3) – GH¢1,910,000

Kalvico Company Limited. (Kaleawo FM 107.3) – GH¢680,000

Progress Multimedia Limited. (Radio Hogbe 106.5) – GH¢660,000

Holy FM Ltd. (Holy FM 98.5)

Light Communications & Other Services (Light FM 101.1)

Amlima Establishment Ltd. (Radio Heritage 107.3)

Abochanel Media Group Limited (Dela Radio105.7)

Northern Region

Tawasul Multimedia Association 95.7- GH¢3,370,000

Radio Kitawoln 95.7 – GH¢3,870,000

Northern Voice Radio Ltd 88.5 – GH¢31,950,000

Northern Star FM Ltd 92.1 – GH¢37,680,000

Mascott Multi-Services Limited (Tamale) 87.9 – GH¢36,040,000

Zabzugu Ltd. 99.3

Bahamus Limited 100.1 -GH¢50,000

Mas Multi-Media Limited 101.3 -GH¢50,000

Lom Multimedia 94.5 GH¢50,000.00

Upper West Region

Miidan Educational Trust (Radford 107.5) – GH¢16,520,000

Sung Maamle Community FM 90.5 – GH¢1,830,000

Mass Media For Development. (Radio Progress 98.1)

Brong Ahafo Region

In The Name Of Jesus Co. Ltd. (Omega FM 94.9) – GH¢37,030,000

Genesis Media Limited. (Genesis Radio 88.5) – GH¢850,000

Adunu Media Ltd (Adunu FM 89.7) – GH¢170,000

Global Media Partners Ltd (Space FM) 87.7 – GH¢38,300,000

Ark FM Radio Limited (Ark FM Radio) 107.1 – GH¢30,790,000

Amakof Communications & Investments Ltd. (Ahenfo Radio) 98.1 – GH¢3,140,000

Angel Broadcasting Services (Nananom FM 92.5 – GH¢37,590,000

Gazebo Media Co. Ltd (Gye Nyame FM) 107.7 – GH¢460,000

Wisdom FM Limited 106.3 – GH¢50,000

Upper East Region

Foundation For Intergrated And Strategic Dev’t (Radio Builsa 106.5)

Radio Style (Gurune FM 99.3)

Executive Broadcasting Limited 89.1 – GH¢50,000.