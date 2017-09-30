List of 97 radio stations fined GHS50,000 to GHS61million by NCA

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017
2017-09-29
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 FM Authorisation Holders found to have committed various infractions pertaining to their authorisations to operate as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.
A further 13 FM Authorisation Holders have been issued with reprieves as pertains to their authorisations.
Out of the number, 97 have been fined as per the category of infractions and pursuant to the NCA’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties.
The fines range from GH?50,000 to GH?61million depending on the infraction and the duration the infraction persisted.
The move followed the completion of a nationwide FM Spectrum Audit conducted this year to determine compliance of Authorisation Holders with their Authorisation conditions and to determine which FM stations were in operations or otherwise.
The FM Spectrum Audit also formed part of a wider and on-going audit of all services regulated by the NCA, including TV and ISP services.
Below is the list of various stations and their respective fines:
Ashanti Region
Zuria FM Ltd. (Zuria FM 88.7) – GH¢37, 820,000
Mediterranean Projects Limited 99.1 – GH¢710,000
Mighty Radio Ltd. (New Mighty Radio 91.1) – GH¢37,820,000
Boss FM 93.7 – GH¢32,040,000
F-Gaint Limited. (Fox FM 97.9) – GH¢50,170,000
Hilltop Broadcasting Industry Ltd. (Asempa Radio 103.1) – GH¢29,340,000
University College Of Education, Kumasi Campus 105.1 – Fine of GH¢100,000 for not paying its outstanding indebtedness of GH¢1,090
Positive Network Ltd. (Time FM 96.9)
Nana Akosua Oforiwaa & Company Ltd (Sika FM 89.5)
Adansi Communications Network Ltd (Shaft FM 98.1)
XYZ Broadcasting Limited 90.7 – GH¢50,000
Greater Accra Region
XYZ Broadcasting Limited 93.1 – GH¢4,090,000
A2Z Limited 107.5 – GH¢4,080,000
Agricult Limited (Formerly Manye Investment Limited 105.1) – GH¢1,210,000
Media General Ghana Limited Formerly (Victory Broadcasting 92.7) – GH¢48,030,000
Sena Radio Limited (Atinka FM 104.7) – GH¢14,800,000
Amanie Community Radio Station 96.1 – GH¢3,360,000
Culture In The Neighbourhood (Radio Emashie 105.1) – GH¢17,880,000
Valley View University 97.7 – GH¢17,880,000
Latenu Development Association 96.1 – GH¢3,380,000
Pravda Radio Ltd (Vision 1 93.5) – GH¢3,340,000
Mascott Multi-Services Limited. (Atlantis Radio 87.9) – GH¢60,350,000
Network Broadcasting Limited, (Radio Gold 90.5) – GH¢61,330,000
Bell Communications Limited 94.7
P. Communications Limited (Hot FM 93.9)
Western Region
Empire Entertainment 102.7 – GH¢500,000
Golden Pod Limited 105.5 – GH¢2,380,000
Atwima Multi Comm. Ltd. 100.3 – GH¢15,400,000
Kasapreko FM 88.9 – GH¢3,540,000
Wassa-Aowin Enterprises Limited 90.5 – GH¢21,730,000
Paragon Investments (Gh) Ltd 99.9 – GH¢10,550,000
Medeamaa Co Ltd 92.9 – GH¢810,000
Supermax Media Company Ltd 102.7 – GH¢34,890,000
Ankobra Medialink Co. Ltd 101.9 – GH¢37,840,000
Melody Broadcasting Company Limited 91.1 – GH¢29,640,000
Gray Express Services Ltd 105.5 – GH¢14,790,000
Trickie FM Radio Station 99.5 – GH¢34,880,000
Esemaman Development Association 92.9 – GH¢3,170,000
Simgwado FM Broadcasting (Radio Silver 92.3) – GH¢870,000
Sunrise Network Ltd 92.7
Black ‘’M” Company Ltd. (ROK FM 98.7)
Sametro Co. Ltd. 87.7
Special Network Limited 99.1 – GH¢50,000
Central Region
Jonwall Ltd 93.3 – GH¢120,000
Obrempon FM Ltd 91.7 – GH¢4,360,000
Community Rural Independent Station (Radio Peace 88.9) – GH¢57,960,000
Bisease Development Association 105.3 – GH¢17,450,000
Solar Company Limited (Solar FM) 91.1 – GH¢12,480,000
Bekay Investment Company Limited 107.5 – GH¢2,520,000
Coconut Groove Beach Resort & Conference Centre 99.5 – GH¢35,950,000
Asafo Besoun Organisation 99.1
Stanway Global Limited (Formerly Precision Solutions Limited 94.5) – GH¢50,000
Eastern Region
Bolton Portfolio Limited (Access World Broadcasting Limited) (Rock FM 96.9) – GH¢1,820,000
Klass Impressions Group 96.9 – GH¢3,170,000
Digital Broadcasting 90.9 – GH¢34,340,000
Oxzy Promotion 98.5 – GH¢15,220,000
Business Republic Ltd. 105.9 – GH¢160,000
Starcom Group Of Companies (Spring FM 102.7) – GH¢31,930,000
A & C Media Foundation (Thank U FM 107.5) – GH¢3,240,000
Forum For African Women Educationalist, Ghana Chapter (FAWE FM 105.9) – GH¢34,470,000
A & P Multimedia Limited (Faith FM 92.1) Formerly First Eye Ent. – GH¢5,520,000
Media Mall Comp. Ltd. 88.5
Goodlife Broadcasting Company Limited 105.5
Birim Youth for Action 94.1
Volta Region
Voice Of Volta Network Ltd. (Voice Of Volta FM 102.1) – GH¢54,070,000
A2Z Limited (Sekpele FM 104.3) – GH¢1,910,000
Kalvico Company Limited. (Kaleawo FM 107.3) – GH¢680,000
Progress Multimedia Limited. (Radio Hogbe 106.5) – GH¢660,000
Holy FM Ltd. (Holy FM 98.5)
Light Communications & Other Services (Light FM 101.1)
Amlima Establishment Ltd. (Radio Heritage 107.3)
Abochanel Media Group Limited (Dela Radio105.7)
Northern Region
Tawasul Multimedia Association 95.7- GH¢3,370,000
Radio Kitawoln 95.7 – GH¢3,870,000
Northern Voice Radio Ltd 88.5 – GH¢31,950,000
Northern Star FM Ltd 92.1 – GH¢37,680,000
Mascott Multi-Services Limited (Tamale) 87.9 – GH¢36,040,000
Zabzugu Ltd. 99.3
Bahamus Limited 100.1 -GH¢50,000
Mas Multi-Media Limited 101.3 -GH¢50,000
Lom Multimedia 94.5 GH¢50,000.00
Upper West Region
Miidan Educational Trust (Radford 107.5) – GH¢16,520,000
Sung Maamle Community FM 90.5 – GH¢1,830,000
Mass Media For Development. (Radio Progress 98.1)
Brong Ahafo Region
In The Name Of Jesus Co. Ltd. (Omega FM 94.9) – GH¢37,030,000
Genesis Media Limited. (Genesis Radio 88.5) – GH¢850,000
Adunu Media Ltd (Adunu FM 89.7) – GH¢170,000
Global Media Partners Ltd (Space FM) 87.7 – GH¢38,300,000
Ark FM Radio Limited (Ark FM Radio) 107.1 – GH¢30,790,000
Amakof Communications & Investments Ltd. (Ahenfo Radio) 98.1 – GH¢3,140,000
Angel Broadcasting Services (Nananom FM 92.5 – GH¢37,590,000
Gazebo Media Co. Ltd (Gye Nyame FM) 107.7 – GH¢460,000
Wisdom FM Limited 106.3 – GH¢50,000
Upper East Region
Foundation For Intergrated And Strategic Dev’t (Radio Builsa 106.5)
Radio Style (Gurune FM 99.3)
Executive Broadcasting Limited 89.1 – GH¢50,000.