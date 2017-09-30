Kumasi flood victims appeal for government support

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-29

Victims of the recent flooding in parts of Kumasi, are appealing to government to help them relocate with their families to safer areas.

Over 500 residents in areas such as; Abuakwa, Aboabo, Atonsu and Kronom Abouhiaa, are still struggling to cope after the flood caused havoc to their abodes.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), is yet to provide relief items for the victims after it sent personnel to assess the situation.

A downpour in Kumasi a week ago, left residents in parts of the metropolis displaced. The four-hour downpour cost victims their properties, some of whom are still counting their losses.

A visit to a family, which was among the worst affected, at Kronom Abouhiaa, revealed destruction to their properties.

47-year old Mohammed Ibrahim, a tanker welder at the Suame Magazine, is still trying to cope with the disaster that brought pain onto his family.

The father of ten is yet to come to terms with how the flood waters wreaked havoc leading to his 3-bedroom house being submerged. Major parts of his building collapsed after it submerged.

Recounting the incident to Citi News, Ibrahim said “The flood was massive. It was very serious and anyone who attempted to go into it would have drowned. Cars that were using the road were all stuck in the water. It was later the NADMO officials came to rescue some of the victims. The boys in the area also helped in the rescue efforts.”

He indicated that, he was forced to buy the land close to the drain that usually overflows in times of a downpour because of pressure from his former landlord.

“It has not been easy for me financially. My former landlord had given me a lot of pressure. I could not bear it any longer, so I had to move out with my ten children. A friend showed me this land and I gave him some money and put up this building to live in with my family. I cannot begrudge Government if it asks me to move out from here. I will only need Government’s help”.

He has therefore appealed for Government’s help to move his family from what he now called a danger zone.

Ramatu has been married to her husband for the past 15 years. She was preparing supper for the family at the time of the visit.

With her one year old child strapped to her back as she pounded Fufu, she was equally not happy about the recent disaster.

“When there is a downpour, there is always flood. But it has not been like this until this recent incident. I was confused and praying that the water reduces so I could move out with my kids”.

Ten-year old Aisha Mohammed, Ramatu’s daughter, had been absent from school for two days because of the flood.

She lamented that she was unable to go to school with her other siblings in times of a downpour.

She has pleaded with Government to help the family.

Although officials of the NADMO blamed the flooding on people building on waterways, and described the incident as man-made, victims like Ibrahim maintain the floods are as a result of poor construction of the bridge over the drain.

The water that passes through the drain takes its source from the Owabi River. According to him, whenever there is a downpour, the drain overflows rendering even commuters vulnerable.

For Mohammed Ibrahim’s family, relief items are not an immediate need. They are appealing to Government and other philanthropists to help them relocate to a safe area.