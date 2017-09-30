Korle Bu explains why it terminated contract with uniBank

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-30

The Public Relations (PR) Department of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has explained the hospital’s decision to award Stanbic Bank a contract for onsite banking services at the facility and the reason for terminating its contract with uniBank.

According to the PR department of Korle Bu, the decision to engage Stanbic Bank as the sole institution for the onsite banking services in 2016 predated the appointment of the current Acting Chief Executive who started work in June 2017.

The clarification comes on the back of corruption allegations leveled against Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The two were accused of forcing or putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, to give back a revenue-collection contract to UniBank after the same contract had been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank, for which reason musician, Kwame A-Plus, has accused them of corruption.

uniBank had written a protest letter to the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital with regard to the cancellation of its existing revenue-collection contract, a copy of which was forwarded to the Flagstaff House by the bank.

According to Mr Jinapor uniBank’s protest letter to the presidency suggested the bank was not happy about being sidelined in the process leading to the award of the contract and just wanted to be treated fairly.

Mr Jinapor, therefore, denied ever influencing Korle-Bu to revert the contract to uniBank in exchange for financial favours.

To set the record straight, the PR unit of the hospital has explained the circumstances that led to the award and termination of the contract between the hospital and uniBank.

Below is the full statement