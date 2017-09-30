KNUST student commits suicide | General News 2017-09-30

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have launched an inquiry into the death of a level 100 BA Geography and Rural Development student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stephen Nana Agyei Manu was reportedly found lying in a prone position inside a female washroom in the CCB building on the campus of the university in the hot afternoon of Thursday with an empty bottle of Nopest insecticide.

Security officers of the university, who alerted the police, initially rushed the 20-year-old student to the KNUST Hospital for treatment after he was alleged to have taken in doses of the insecticide in a suicide mission.

The police said at about 3:00 pm Thursday they received information from the KNUST security officers that a student of the institution had attempted suicide by gulping down poisonous insecticide.

According to the law enforcement agents, crime scene officers dispatched to the place found the young man dead and later identified him as Stephen Nana Agyei Manu, who was pursuing a BA degree in Geography and Rural Development.

He was reportedly dressed in a pair of blue jeans trousers matched with white, blue and black shirt.

The police indicated that no marks were found on his body, which has since been deposited at the morgue of the KNUST Hospital.

Investigation is ongoing, whilst the cause of death has provisionally been put as insecticide poisoning, pending confirmation by the coroner during the inquest.