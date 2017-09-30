Interdict ‘unprofessional’ deputy CID boss – Tetteh Chaie pushes

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506775778_102_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been “unprofessional” in discharging her duties and must be interdicted, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central demands.

The deputy CID boss was heard in a recorded telephone conversation with a witness that suggested a police cover-up in a corruption allegations against two deputy chiefs of staff by the witness (A-Plus).

Though ACP Addo-Danquah admitted the voice on the leaked tape was hers, she said the tape was doctored.

But Mr. Tetteh Chaie on TV3’s New Day Saturday, said the deputy CID Director should be interdicted for the “unprofessional manner” in which she engaged the witness on phone.

“If a suspect is going to be guided as to what he needs to do to manage the situation…it has plunged the police service into public ridicule… this is very embarrassing to the state…it’s a total embarrassment,” the former MP argued.

He charged the various anti-corruption institutions in the country to get involved and bring finality to the matter.

In his view, the leaked tape has thrown the whole investigations conducted by the CID on the allegations into “jeopardy so we need a fresh investigation”.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice was petitioned to investigate the allegation after police report exonerated the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff – Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie believes CHRAJ is better positioned to investigate the allegations in the wake of the leaked tape.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Jinapor, a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, says it would be too much to demand that the deputy CID boss be interdicted.

He, however, insisted that musician A-Plus, who is a known member of the governing NPP, should be made to come out with evidence so that finality would be brought to the issue.

A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of a fraudulent conduct in the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital involving the award of contract at the hospital.

