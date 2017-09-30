Indian hatchery collapsing our businesses- Ashanti region poultry farmers

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The Ashanti Region Poultry Farmers Association has called on the Ministry of Agriculture, particularly the directorates of veterinary and animal production, to check the activities of an Indian hatchery based at Apedwa in the Eastern Region.

The spokesperson for the association, Mr Isaac Essiaw speaking in an interview with Abusua Dawuro’s Kofi Akyemkwaa Nana urged the directorates to intervene and stop the activities of the company to prevent the poultry industry from collapsing.

According to him, the activities of the company, Park Agrotech Ghana Limited, were undermining the country’s quest to reduce poultry import and also causing financial loss to most poultry farmers.

The farmers are accusing the company of supplying unhealthy day old layer chicks to farmers in the country.

“Many farmers had lost their investments through the purchase of day old chicks from the company, which have proven to be unhealthy. Poultry Farmers are losing their capital, including loans they have taken from the banks. Maize purchased on credit and feed inputs from sellers have all gone down the drain,” he complained.

However, the Ashanti Region Poultry Farmers Association’s secretary Mrs. Evelyn Agyenim Boateng urged government to ban poultry importation to help poultry farmers to expand their businesses and employ more workers, but also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the nation.