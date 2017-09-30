I’ll continue to attack Bagbin over $2.4m substandard ambulances – Kennedy Agyepong

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong insists he will not stop attacking former Minister of Health, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for the substandard ambulances that were procured by his ministry.

Out of the 200 ambulances expected to be procured through Big Sea Trading LLC, the first 30 of the vehicles supplied were found to be unfit for purpose causing a loss of$2.4 million to the state.

But the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and lawmaker for Nadwoli-Kaleo during an interaction with Journalists in commemoration of his 60th birthday and 25 years in politics in Wa, said his detractors are trying to use the purchase of the defective ambulances to scuttle his presidential ambition ahead of 2020.

According to him, he committed no crime in the purchase of the ambulances and therefore appealed to those attacking him to pull their brakes since his predecessor; Madam Sherry Ayittey was in charge.

But colleague lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong has stated that Mr Bagbin cannot absolve himself of blame in the deal as far as he served under that ministry and also initiated the move.

Mr. Agyepong who feels vindicated after earlier flying the kite on the alleged fictitious deal, appealed to Bagbin to rather concentrate on giving concrete answers to his role in the entire purchase than defending himself

“I quite remember I took this issue of faulty ambulance to parliament but it was thrown out because the NDC who were in power at that time thought I was just making mere allegations but now I’m happy I have been vindicated and now see the mess we are in now. I am now challenging Owusu Bempah and now a political prophet.

“I knew this would come. How can NDC be so wicked to have involved themselves in such rot? Babgin should stop defending himself because attacks on him are in order. They should keep attacking him” he stressed.

While suggesting that the Attorney General’s Department should hasten the process of getting those behind the deal prosecuted, he wants investigators to also thoroughly look into the matter so that those alleged to be neck-deep are not left off the hook.

“Those who were responsible as far as the contract is concerned should be charged” he urged.