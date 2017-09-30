I was a target of poisonous attacks – Affail Monney

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-30

Affail Monney <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506814425_826_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Re-elected President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has bemoaned the depth of division within the recently unionized association, saying: “We must build bridges of unity, reconciliation and forgiveness”.

Roland Affail Monney said the divisions became conspicuous in the run-up to Friday’s polls.

“The spread of poison was incredible,” he said on TV3’s News 360 on Friday after he secured a Pyrrhic victory in the polls.

“I was a target of some of the poisonous attacks from my opponents and their supporters,” he added but said he remained “unflappable because as a leader you need to show a strong exterior in the face of difficulties”.

Mr Affail Monney polled 310 votes to beat contenders Lloyd Evans and Johnnie Aryeetey. Malian proverb He announced that he will bring the losers on board in a first step of reconciling the association.

“Ours is going to be an all-inclusive and not exclusive administration,” he assured. “Lloyd [Evans] has made his name in the financial sector and we need [him].

No one finger can wash the face,” he added with a Malian proverb. “I alone cannot do it so I will bring [them] on board and breastfeed them and also forage for ideas.”

He said a major step to take is subjecting the constitution to amendments. “Our constitution now is bleeding profusely from blatant violations of specific stipulations in that document.

“So our first step is to staunch the blood flow, contextually to amend the constitution.”

He added that the recent unionization also puts a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the Association in ensuring that members get what they deserve at work.

He said given the position of journalism in any democracy, a lot must be done to make sure practitioners put duty bearers on their toes.