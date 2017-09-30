GWCL completes paperless electronic billing in 4 regions

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Officials of Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL) say they have completed the transition from paper to electronic billing, which was started in June 2016.

According to management, they have rolled out the system in the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.

In a press release sent to the B&FT, the company noted that all customers in the aforementioned regions are properly registered unto our electronic billing system, and are receiving e-bills.

“Customers who have not received their paper or electronic bills (SMS and/or Email) in the last six (6) months or more or whose cell phone numbers/emails and geographical locations have not been captured by GWCL Officers since the data collection exercise begun, are kindly being requested by management to, as a matter of urgency, visit the nearest GWCL office to report.”

Furthermore, officials have provided contact numbers for customers to call GWCL Call Centre to report on the following numbers:0302 218 240 , 0302 774 707,0207 385 087 ,0207 385 089,0207 385 090,0555 123 393 (Whatsapp Only),0555 155 524 (Whatsapp Only),0800 40000 (Toll free on Vodafone lines only).

Customers can as well send their complaint via WhatsApp, including google locations of their homes or properties to these Call Centre numbers to enable easy identification of their properties.

In June 2016, the Ghana Water Company Limited informed customers that it is changing over from paper bills to electronic bills where customers will receive their bills on their cell phones via text messages and/or emails. The process is still ongoing and very soon, a full transition with a cutoff date for paper bill will be announced.