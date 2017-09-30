Government will ensure there is a factory in every district – Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says his government is committed to ensuring that every district within the country gets at least one factory.

Speaking at the launch of the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) on Saturday, September 30, Dr. Bawumia said for government’s industrialization agenda to be possible, the country will need more locally produced engineers and this would be possible if technological institutions train more people into becoming engineers.

According to him, if his advice is heeded to, government wouldn’t have to engage experts from other countries to operate on its flagship One-District, One-Factory programme so, therefore, urged MIST to accomplish this goal as they are the pillars of government’s industrialization agenda.

“Government’s one district one factory policy will ensure that there is at least one factory in every district. This means that without adequate training of Ghanaians, experts from outside the country will be engaged to man these industries. Therefore institutions such as Madina Institute of Science and Technology are significant pillars in our industrialization agenda”, he said.

He further called on the school authorities to help produce practical engineers who will not only possess theoretical knowledge but also be practically equipped to solve the nation’s problems through their knowledge and experience. This he said will ensure bridge the gap between academia and industry.