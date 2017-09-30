GJA Elections: Lloyd Evans congratulates Affail Monney

Affail Monney and the defeated aspirant Edwin Lloyd Evans <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506794780_306_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The defeated aspirant in the just ended Ghana Journalists Association’s presidential elections Edwin Lloyd Evans, has congratulated Affail Monney on his re-election as President of the Association Friday.

In the congratulatory message, Mr. Lloyd Evans assured that despite losing the polls, he and his team are “committed to the cause of all journalists.”

And as such “it will lend its support to the elected executives when called upon to ensure that our cherished association takes its rightful place and position in the country’s development agenda,” added the message.

He continued that the outcome of Friday’s polls is not “a loss for Team Lloyd, it is a victory for the journalism fraternity irrespective of the outcome.

Mr Monney was re-elected in Friday’s election to lead the GJA for the next three years. He won with 310 votes as against 147 by Mr Edwin Lloyd Evans and 44 by Mr Johnnie Aryeetey.

قالب وردپرس

Comments