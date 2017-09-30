Ghana Energy Awards to close nominations today September 30

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: energyghana.com

2017-09-30

Nominations for the Ghana Energy Awards, an awards scheme to recognize outstanding contributions and achievements of industry players will be closed today, 30 September, 2017 Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Media Group, Henry Teinor has stated.

The maiden awards opened nominations for 20 categories and outlined entry procedures, rules and requirements for prospective individuals and institutions at the beginning of September this year.

Nominations and supporting materials are to be submitted electronically through the www.ghanaenergyawards.com’s online platform or via email at [email protected]

Nominations will be closed by close of day today, 30th September 2017 and grand finale taking place on 30th November 2017.

The top four nominees will be shortlisted by the judging panel by 30 October 2017, one month prior to the awards ceremony on the Ghana Energy Awards website.

The shortlisted nominees would also be informed via a press release and contacted directly about their chance of winning the GEA in the respective category

The categories are divided into petroleum and power sub-categories to differentiate between the two core industries.

It includes Chief Executive Officer of the Year; Industry Leadership Award; Emerging Energy Company of the Year.

The Petroleum sub-category covers both upstream and downstream sectors.

They are Exploration and Production Company, BDC of the Year, Oil and Gas Marketing Company of the Year.

Others are Energy Personality of the Year and the apex award would be given to an outstanding person who achieved wide spread success and approval in the energy sector through his/her actions and achievements that positively benefited the sector and Ghana as a whole.

Both public and private sector personality are considered while male and female recipients are awarded separately.

CEO of the Year would go to a Chief Executive Officers or Managing Directors who through leadership and strategy have a significant impact on his or her organization.

The rest are Industry Leadership Award; Emerging Energy Company of the year; Energy Institution of the year; Rising Star Award (individual); and Best Energy Reporter of the year awarded to outstanding journalist and media personnel.