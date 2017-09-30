General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta wins Forty under 40 Awards

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

2017-09-30

Clarence Amoatey, General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta, has been adjudged the most outstanding personality in Event Management and Planning at the just ended Forty under 40 Awards.

The Forty under 40 Awards, organized by Xodus Communications Limited at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, sought to identify, honour and celebrate forty of Ghana’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age 40.

Mr. Amoatey was awarded for his commitment to business growth, professional excellence and ability to have risen up the ranks in the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry at a relatively young age.

Over the past decade, Mr. Amoatey has taken up various roles in Event Management, Public Relations, media planning and branding.

He has served as COO for Soulcom Publicis (Nigeria), Managing Director of Wavelength Services, and Head of PR, Events and Media at Origin8 Saatchi and Saatchi.

As General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta, Clarence oversees the Events, Reputation Management and Media Planning Teams in the creation of various communication strategies for clients.

He is also responsible for creating brand content for clients and fortifying their relationship with their publics, both internal and external.

Receiving the award, Mr. Amoatey attributed the triumph to the invaluable support of his colleagues and partners.

“I am thrilled to have been honoured in such a profound way,” he said. “In many ways, this award is a reflection of the quality of the colleagues, partners and clients that I have had the opportunity to work with. It is as much their award as it is mine.”

With his exacting attention for details and excellent communication and guest relation skills, Mr. Amoatey is known in his circles as the ‘King of Events.’

Over the years, Mr. Amoatey has spearheaded the planning and seamless execution of high-profiled events such as the Stanbic Jazz Festival, the launch of Stanbic Bank’s Wealth and Investment Unit, Tullow’s Investor Conference and Tullow’s FPSO Professor Atta Mills’ First Oil Celebration.

Events devised and coordinated by Mr. Amoatey and his team always have a ‘wow’ factor that is sure to impress media, clients and their guests.

He also fronted the planning and execution of TPMC‘s flagship thought leadership event, the Crisis Communications Workshop, which trains senior executives, marketers, spokespersons and general communications professionals on how to deliver key messages to their target audiences during crisis.

About Touchpoint Magna Carta

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialized in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services. It is affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

A key player in the interactive marketing, media, and entertainment industry, Touchpoint Communications has helped brands and businesses from various sectors such as the financial services, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Confectionery among others, build positive public profiles over the years.