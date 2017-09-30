Ga Homowo horse racing ends tomorrow, September 30

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Mr Samuel Nii Armah Turkson said a fee of GH¢2.00 will be charged before allowing entry

The Accra Turf Club brings this year’s Homowo horse racing to an end on Saturday, September 30, at Borteyman, near the Affordable Housing Project site at 1415 hours in Accra.

Mr Samuel Nii Armah Turkson, Secretary to the Club, who made this known to the GNA Sports, urged horse racing fans to patronise the race.

He said the first race of Division “3B” would cover a distance of 1,000 metres, followed by a Division “3A” event over a distance of 1,200 metres with the third race known as Novies Division covering a distance of 1,200 and the last race for Division “3B” over a distance of 1,400 metres.

Mr Turkson said horses like, Who is Free, Mr K, General Salute, I Kaida, Thunder Storm and Nine-Eleven are ready to give fans a good race.

He said the last Homowo racing would be held under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that a token gate fee of GH¢2.00 would be charged at the gate with the Days Programme selling at ¢1.00.