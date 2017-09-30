Five deprived schools get 1,000 books, TV set and decoders from StarTimes Digital Learning Project

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Africa’s leading pay TV service provider, StarTimes has donated 1,900 branded exercise books and pens with a decoder, dish and Television set each to five deprived schools in Greater Accra and the Volta region as part of their ‘Digital Learning School Project’.

The project aims at using StarTimes decoders as an educational content hub to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics among primary and junior high school students.

Pupils in four public schools in the Greater Accra region namely; Mamprobi South ‘4’ Basic School, Chemunaa Basic School, Accra Royal Primary School and Opkotsu Basic School, Korle Gonnor and Tanyigbe E.P School in the Volta region benefited from the project which seeks to help nurture the younger generation to become creative, curious and innovative citizens capable of tackling their local community challenges.

The Head Teacher of Mamprobi South ‘4’ Basic School, Mrs. Augustina Bannerman expressed her gratitude to Startimes for taking a bold step to donate items that will enhance modern classroom learning. She noted “children have been going to internet cafés to watch bad movies but since these is educational therefore it is going to help us in diverse ways to improve teaching and learning”.

The beneficial schools had decoders installed in the school library/classroom with scheduled class times for school children to watch and practice content from Discovery Science, Davinci Learning, Mindset Learn and many more educative channels on the StarTimes decoder.

According to Mr. Sam James Ahorlu, Headmaster for Chemunaa Basic School came at the right time since the new academic year begun weeks ago. He added that “Children in the community lack the urge to go to school but the presence of the digital education will encourage more students to be punctual in school.

StarTimes intends to expose the students to global edutainment content from the StarTimes decoders that will inure to their developmental benefit and make learning a lot more fun.

