First National Bank embarks on team building and fitness walk

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: FNB

Employees of First National Bank Ghana (FNB) Ghana, a subsidiary of the FirstRand Group last week Thursday embarked on an 8km walk within Accra to foster team bonding and to keep fit as part of the Bank’s wellness programme.

The walk dubbed “Walk the talk with Richard” was on the theme ‘Pumped for Action-Do what you can’t.” Scores of employees from all units of the Bank took advantage of the Founder’s Day Holiday to take part in the walk.

The workers also held a team-building exercise to ensure that the service they deliver to customers is seamless although different units may be involved. Employee engagement in First National Bank Ghana is one of the key pillars to the success of the Bank’s business.

The Bank is of the conviction that an engaged employee has a positive attitude, lives its values and is fully absorbed by and enthusiastic about their work. Head of Human Resources, Ernestina Danquah noted that employee engagement at the Bank is one of its key pillars to success.

She explained that an engaged employee has a “positive attitude, lives its values and is fully absorbed by and enthusiastic about his or her work.” “We have no doubt that all members of our family will evoke positive action to further First National Bank’s reputation and aim as the best employer in Ghana,” she said.

She said the walk would be held regularly to ensure the agility of employees at all times.