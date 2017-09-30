Economy affected by drug addict tag on president – CPP Communications Director

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-30

File photo; President Akufo-Addo was accused of being a ‘wee’ smoker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506809366_746_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The drug addiction tag on President Akufo-Addo is likely to have a negative toll on the economy of the country, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Communications Director in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah believes.

He explained that investors will not be interested in a country where the President or government is perceived to be engaging in illicit drug business.

“No investor will do business in Ghana if the perception President Akufo-Addo is a wee smoker and deals in illicit drug business”, Mr. Osei Kofi Akwah pointed out on Abusua FM morning show hosted by Kwame Adinkra.

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller in Kumasi, Frank Kwaku Appiah known as Appiah Stadium recently alleged that President Akufo-Addo is on drug years after publication in an international magazine Wikileaks alleging same resurfaced.

A private legal practitioner and a member of NDC, Abraham Amaliba is also of the view that the allegations are true since the President has taken no step to clear his image at local and international levels.

According to him, Appiah Stadium cannot be held responsible as originator of such defamatory statements against the first gentleman of the land per the widely circulated magazine Wikileaks publication.

“Previous comments have been made and did the President take steps to correct them?” Lawyer Abraham Amaliba quizzed on GHOne State of Affairs program.

“If the President Akufo-Addo is hearing me,then blood is dripping from his hand”, he added, daring the president to seek redress in a law court to prove his innocence of drug addict allegations against him.

But the CPP communications Director is calling on President Akufo-Addo to clear his name on the matter by going to court.