Deputy CID Boss promotion to be frozen over leaked tape – Kwaku Baako hints

Veteran Journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baak Junior is doubtful if the Police Council will approve for the promotion of Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to her next rank.

The Deputy CID Boss who only assumed the position this year, was expected to have been promoted to the rank of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) if the Police Council chaired by vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawmia holds its next meet and considers her application.

But with the turn of events following the leaked tape, Mr Baako is skeptical if the council will consider such a decision; describing her situation as a disaster and an embarrassment.

“The police lady, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is the major casualty in this matter unfolding. My own sources indicate she is actually due for promotion. Her promotion is to be sent to the police council for approval. This is a disaster for her…I will be surprised if her promotion goes through. From purely professional point of view, you ought not to get to the situation where the in investigator or chief investigator or head of investigation having a conversation of that nature with the complainant or somebody who has been invited to help in investigation…..the nature of the conversation, the content of it. I am so disappointed, I feel for the lady. I am not sure I have met her before”, he stated on Metro TV Good Morning Ghana.

He blamed the one who did the recording the leakage saying he has wreaked havoc on a professional career.

“From a purely professional point of view it is a disaster unmitigated and she is a huge loser in this whole matter. The person who did the recording and leakage has destroyed her beyond recovery. That is what the woman has done to a career of a woman”