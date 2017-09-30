Deputy CID boss is more dangerous than those surrounding the President – NPP MP

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-30

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506748490_282_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Trobu constituency, Hon. Moses Anim has described the Deputy CID boss ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as a dangerous character.

The legislator speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the police capo is worse off than those she allegedly claimed were working against the good intentions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service last week described as baseless, A-Plus’ corruption claim against Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.

An audio thought to be excerpts of a conversation between A-Plus and a female investigator sought to downplay the CID report and suggested a cover-up by the police to protect the two public officials. ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a statement admitted the voice in the audio is hers but maintained that the content has been doctored.

She also in the tape said she felt sad for the president because he will not be able to achieve his good intensions due to some dangerous characters surrounding him. But responding to the alleged tape, the MP lambasted the ACP and wondered why she could make such an unfortunate comment.

‘’If you have realized that the president has good intentions why don’t you help him achieve them? He has good intentions hence your appointment as Deputy CID boss so you will be part of those who will help him achieve same.’’

‘’If the conversation was doctored the CID boss should do what is necessary. If A-Plus was not far from the truth what were the final conclusions reached after the investigations?

‘’The president opened his heart and appointed you to work but you presented to him a fake report. You also claim that there are some dangerous people surrounding the president but I can say without mincing words that you [Tiwaa] is worse off than those you claim are surrounding the president.’’