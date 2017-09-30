Corruption in FSH: IGP must order fresh investigations – Prof. Gyampo

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo is urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu, to re-investigate the case of alleged corruption levelled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

According to him, the two senior appointees should also take steps including going to court to clear their names, adding that it is in the interest of government to also encourage the duo to do so, in order to protect its reputation.

The CID few weeks ago cleared the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye of any wrongdoing after President Nana Akufo Addo referred a case of an allegation of corruption levelled against them for investigations.

But an audiotape which has since gone viral on social media which a section of the public claim it put the findings of the investigative report in doubt.

In the said audiotape, a female interlocutor who the Deputy CID Boss, has admitted was her, is heard telling a male character who is believed be A Plus, on the other side of the line that: “…As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.

“You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him. I feel he has good intentions but he’s not going to achieve it.”

Speaking on Asempa FM, Prof. Gyampo said government must show interest in the matter which has become an albatros around its neck and demonstrate to the public that the President indeed doesn’t condone corruption.

“In this country, over the years we appear to pussy footing the fight against corruption without having that much commitment and determination to uproot the canker. If this is not checked, we’ll continue to fight and lose the battle against. These are two gentlemen who work at the Presidency and it’s important the highest office of the land is not tainted with allegation of corruption. The Akufo Addo administration must ensure a finality is brought to this matter.”