Committee constituted to examine concerns of workers over tier two pension fund

A Technical Committee comprising representatives from Labour Unions and Government has been constituted to look into concerns of workers over their tier two pension fund.

Twelve labour unions had wanted to embark on an indefinite strike today, but had to suspend it after a marathon meeting with government yesterday.

The committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Welfare, Bright Wireko Brobbey has been given three weeks to resolve the concerns of the workers.

The chairman of the forum of the 12 Labour Unions, Isaac Bampo Addo told Radio Ghana’s Bubu Klinogo that one meeting has already been held, which has been very successful.

