Chainsaw operator defiles 14-year-old girl

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-30

The victim was accosted by the suspect who lives close to her home <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506801105_103_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A chainsaw operator Yaw Operator has allegedly defiled a 14 – year old class 6 pupil at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

According to the victim the incident occurred at the time she was sent by her mother to pound fufu at a fufu pounding store.

The victim who was running an errand for her mum was accosted by the suspect who lives close to her home.

The suspect forcibly pinned her to the ground and had carnal knowledge of the victim.

“I’ve gone through a lot in that man’s hands. My mum sent me to the fufu shop and he asked me to give something to my mother only to get to his place for him to force me and defiled me” she narrated.

According to the victim, the suspect threatened to kill her if she disclosed her ordeal.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt. Henry B.M. Bacho, expressed worry about how some unscrupulous persons in the area use coins, toffee and other petty items to lure the children and defile them as a result.

He therefore, cautioned chiefs and opinion leaders not to settle defilement cases at homes but rather report to the police.