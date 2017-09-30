Career of Police officer in leaked A Plus tape hangs in a balance – Kweku Baako

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Managing Editor of the Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the career of Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah hangs in the balance, after she was captured in an audio tape recorded and allegedly leaked to the public by Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus who accused Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor of trying to influence a deal in favour of Unibank.

The police initially cleared the two for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of banks to handle financial services for the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. The two were accused by Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus of attempting to pressurize the hospital’s management to include Unibank in the selection process, though they did not qualify.

Subsequent investigations however cleared the two gentlemen of any wrongdoing but a leaked tape attributed to Mrs Addo-Danquah has cast doubt on the authenticity of matter.

Though she described the tape as doctored and not representing the conversation between them, there are concerns her job might be on the line.

Mr Baako who was speaking on JoyFm’s news analysis program newsfile, said the Police should allow for a fresh investigation into the matter, in order to clear any grain of doubt in the mind of the public.

“I think her career is at the crossroads and it so sad……the voice is hers,” he said.

Though he said he was in no position to authentic whether the voice is hers, he also advised the government to allow for fresh investigations into the matter in order for the two officials be thoroughly cleared of any wrongdoing.

But Former Environment Minister Inusah Fuseini said the latest revelation vindicates the position by the minority side in parliament, who first made the claim the findings were cooked.

“It could not be a true reflection of a detailed investigation carried out.”

He concedes the charge is not bribery but the facts available indicate an attempt to influence the decision of a government official in the matter of Korle Bu.