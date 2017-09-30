Career of Deputy CID boss at crossroads – Kweku Baako

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-30

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah has been silent since her leaked conversation went viral <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506778302_710_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The career of the Deputy boss of the Criminal Investigative Department is at a crossroads, Editor in Chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has said.

While he commended the hardwork of ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah which made her climb the rungs of the police administration, Baako hinted her conduct in a recently leaked tape controversy involving musician, A Plus, fell below the expectation of a professional police officer.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme Saturday Kweku Baako Jnr will not confirm or deny the possibility that the leaked tape which has gone viral in the media may have been doctored but said the comments contained in the conversation attributed to ACP Tiwaa Addo Danquah, were untidy.

In a new twist to the A Plus conundrum with the two Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Boakye Asenso, the Deputy CID boss, has been caught up in a leaked conversation with the musician, a conversation critics have described as a cover up.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah was heard telling A Plus in the leaked conversation to let go the allegations of corruption he made against the two Chiefs of Staff, allegations her outfit had been instructed by the president to investigate.

Even before the investigations will officially begin, the police chief called A Plus to make concessions and asked him to let go the allegations he has made against the two Chiefs of Staff.

The leaked tape appeared shortly after the police had issued a statement clearing the two chiefs of staff and describing the allegations by A Plus as “baseless and unsubstantiated.”

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah has been silent since her leaked conversation went viral but the PR unit of the CID has been quick to rubbish the leaked conversation.

In a statement, the CID insists the leaked tape had been doctored to tarnish her reputation.

Olivia Turkson, who spoke on behalf of the CID, confirmed her boss had a telephone conversation with A Plus. She also confirmed the voice in the leaked tape was that of her boss but was quick to deny the content of the conversation.

The CID said the “doctored tape” is to tarnish the reputation of ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah and has sworn to take on the musician.

The matter has since triggered lots of public reaction with many criticizing the police CID unit.

Discussing the matter on Newsfile, Kweku Baako Jnr said while the controversy about the allegations of corruption against the two chiefs of staff was a needless storm in the team cup, the leaked tape controversy is a dent on the career of the police chief and also brings into question the investigation conducted by the CID.

“I feel sorry for the lady. For a woman to rise to that level Deputy CID boss is no joke. That shows her character, strength and will power. I think her career is at the crossroads and it is so sad,” he said.

Even though he is not in the position to confirm or deny whether the audio had been doctored, he said what came out from the woman was unacceptable, especially when she has confirmed that the voice in the leaked tape was hers.

Kweku Baako Jnr there has to be an independent probe in to the whole allegation in order to put the whole matter to rest.

Former Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini who was also on the show described the police chief as “overzealous and has herself to blame” for the whole scandal.

He said the Police Chief was so much in haste to protect the image of the NPP and that is not good enough.