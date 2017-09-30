Bawumia launches Madina Institute of Science and Technology

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, September 30 launched the Madina Institute of Science and Technology at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

In attendance were high-level dignitaries including the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana; Madam Nesrin Bayazit, the Ambassador or Sudan to Ghana; Babikir Elsiddig Mohamed Elamin, the Minister of Inner-City and Zongo Development; Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique and the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank; Alhassan Andani.

Speaking to students of the Institute, the Vice President advised them to take their studies seriously as that will play a key role to what they become in future. He encouraged them to never give up on life and in their studies although they may be confronted with challenges.

He further advised parents to always play their complementary roles well as that will build the future of their children by urging them to monitor their kids always even when on campus so they can coach and counsel them to overcome any challenges they face in the world.

Again, Dr. Bawumia called on the school authorities to help produce practical engineers who will not only possess theoretical knowledge but also be practically equipped to solve the nation’s problems through their knowledge and experience. This he said will ensure bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) was established in 2013 by the Madina Foundation for Science & Technology (MFST); a not-for-profit entity incorporated in 2010 to provide quality tertiary education to individuals who aspire to acquire and advance knowledge of science and technology.

The Foundation, since its inception, has established several basic and senior high schools, including one solely for orphans. The Directors of MFST see the establishment of MIST as a logical capstone to their efforts at providing quality but affordable education to the youth of Ghana and beyond and also contributing to the development of their community.

The Institute commenced operation with three schools: School of Engineering, School of Business and Technology, and School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a Center for Professional Development. The Institute envisages establishing a Language Center and an Islamic Banking Center in the near future.

Building on its heritage as an Islamic Institution that upholds traditional Islamic values and ethics, MIST purposefully integrates the highest academic and professional standards of excellence in teaching, research, and community service in its training.

The school is accredited by the National Accreditation Board and begun operations as a fully-fledged university this year. It is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for its engineering programmes, and to the University for Development Studies (UDS) for its business programmes.

The university’s vision is “to become a respected science and technology institute, renowned for high ethical standards and academic excellence, producing graduates who aspire to become successful entrepreneurs and the first choice of employers globally.