Baba Jamal angrily defends NDC’s Appiah Stadium

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-30

Baba Jamal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506756062_88_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal has jumped to the defense of NDC Kumasi-based NDC ‘serial caller’, Frank Kwaku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium.

According to Baba Jamal, the controversial NDC loyalist has not committed any crime to be arrested by the police. The outspoken NDC ‘serial caller’ was arrested by the police in Kumasi few days ago for calling President Akufo-Addo a ‘wee’ smoker.

The NDC man in a live radio discussion insisted that Akufo-Addo is a drug addict who cannot do away with banned substances such as marijuana.

The police then rounded him up and transferred him to the CID headhunters in Accra for further questioning over his attack on the personality of the President.

But he was later released on bail after some top NDC leaders including Baba Jamal stormed the police headquarters. However, the former NDC lawmaker speaking on Accra-based Adom FM disclosed that handcuffing the NDC member from Kumasi to Accra was not a fair treatment by the police. “What the police did was sad, he was cuffed from Kumasi to Accra.

It was a civil matter but he was charged on the criminal code. They used section 207 and 208 to arrest him,” Baba Jamal fumed.