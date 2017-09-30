Asenso, Jinapor not corrupt – Kwaku Baako

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baaku Junior says he does not trust claims the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor are corrupt.

“I believe there was not any real corruption. I am yet to be convinced’, he said but endorsed suggestions that the two must be re-investigated by a different security agency considering the fact the leaked tape has bruised the integrity of the Criminal Investigations Department.

“Bottom line, I think the matter should be re-investigated, that is the cure. I don’t know either by the police, EOCO, CHRAJ or whatever. I may be doing something wrong but I don’t believe there was any real corruption. I don’t believe so, I am yet to be convinced “, he revealed on Metro TV.

According to him, the leakage has destroyed the reputation of the CID revealing that the best option to redeem their image is to allow for an independent body to investigate the matter and if it turns out that they were right they stand vindicated.

“Fresh investigations may help the CID if it turns out their earlier report was factual”, he added

The veteran journalist advised Kwame Obeng Asare alias A Plus, to also provide further and better particulars to back his claims against the two.

“But if I were the gentleman I will bring further and better particulars to back my allegation as well. The fresh investigating I am envisaging he should play an active role in collaborating with them. We should allow him to be talking left, right and centre; he should provide further and better particulars to help the investigations…..and if turns out that he is right then the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff who I trust at this moment that have not committed any act of corruption would have to be shown the exit then to can face the full rigors of the law”, he added.