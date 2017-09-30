Affail Monney retained as GJA President

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Incumbent President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney has won a second term.

He polled 310 votes out of the total 505 votes, in an election predicted to go in favour of his closest competitor, Lloyd Evans.

Mr Evans had 147 votes with the third candidate Jonny Aryeetey polling 44 votes.

Four votes were rejected, the GJA Election Committee said Friday.

The voting process was nearly marred after a presidential contestant Mr Aryeetey was turned away because his name was not found on the electoral roll.

The situation was bizarre especially when the contestant’s name had been captured on a separate list signed by the GJA Election Committee Chairperson, Ben Assorow.

The anomaly was corrected following agitations by supporters of Mr Aryeetey.

But after the close of voting, Mr Monney polled the largest votes out of the total 505 votes cast.

He told Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu his second term will be dedicated to creating a congenial environment for journalists to operate.

Touching on some of the events leading to the poll, he said he chose to remain “unflappable” despite some of the claims made against him by his opponents and their supporters.

“By nature, I am disinclined to deflect comments,” he said, adding he will bring on board his main opponent Mr Evans to enable the Association benefit from his experience.

He told the reporter he made some changes to the structure of the Association during his first and will do more in his second term.

“Change is an essential ally of progress [and] we have already started the change,” he said, adding

The other officers elected are:

(a) Mary Mensah – Public Affairs

(b) Edmond Kofi Yeboah – General Secretary

(c) Linda Asante – Vice President