Affail Monney ready for ‘change’ as he secures 2nd term as GJA President

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-29

play videoNewly elected President of GJA, Affail Monney <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506744059_495_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Newly elected President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney has declared his readiness to welcome new ways and ideas of improving the conditions of journalists and journalism in the country.

Affail Monney was declared the winner of a confusion-rocked GJA elections having polled 310 of the total valid votes cast to beat contenders Lloyd Evans and Johnnie on Friday.

Speaking to pressmen after his victory, an elated Affail Monney said that the GJA has already rolled out new policies aimed at improving the condition of its members also reflect its current status.

He stated that his doors are always opened to criticisms and dissent opinions since wisdom and knowledge are not the preserve of one person.

“Change is an essential ally of progress. Whoever opposes change is an architect of decay. We have already started changing a lot of things. We have changed our code of ethics, we have changed our constitution to reflect the new status of the GJA. So the change is ongoing and we all know that change is a process, not a destination. The newly elected GJA executive will continue to welcome ideas and also seek support from everyone because no single person is a repository of wisdom”.

Touching on the importance of journalism, Affail Monney argued that “journalism is the best profession in the world and not medicine, law or priesthood. So we occupy a strategic position in society because we perform oversight responsibility on other branches of governance. We are unique so there is a need for us to act in such a way that it reflects the unique nature of our profession”.

Affail Monney will be leading the GJA till 2020 when his second term second expires