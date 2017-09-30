Abu Jinapor to sue A Plus

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor says he would be left with no option than to file a civil suit against musician Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus if he persists with his corruption allegations against him.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Jinapor said he may have left the previous allegations which were investigated by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to slide; but anymore of such allegations would not be entertained.

“I’m not too sure about a civil suit but you will never know. It depends on how he presses it. It depends on his attitude. For instance if tomorrow he comes out to say they are not only corrupt, and they are not only thieve, they are armed robbers. Then if you want he’s virtually leaving us with no option,” he said.

“In my case it will rest entirely with me. In my colleagues case it rests entirely with him, but truth be told it’s been discussed between him and I before but we will see how it pans out. But at this stage, my initial inclination and instinct will be that let’s get on with our lives

“I don’t believe in making a big deal out of this thing other than setting the records straight and making sure that the truth prevails,” he added.

Grudge

Asked if he had any grudge with A Plus, Mr Jinapor had this to say: “I don’t have any problem with A Plus. I don’t bare him any grudge… he’s an NPP member. Im sure all of us in the party have interrogated the appropriateness of his actions and inactions but that’s about it. I don’t have a problem with him.”

Involvement

Meanwhile Mr Jinapor has explained his involvement in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and UniBank matter.

According to him, he only acted in his capacity as a Deputy Chief of Staff designated to handle complains and petitions brought before the presidency.