Abu Jinapor reacts to corruption, thievery allegations; threatens to sue A Plus

2017-09-29

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, has made his first public comments about the corruption and thievery allegations levelled against him and his colleague, Francis Asenso Boakye by musician A-Plus.

Few months ago, A-Plus took to social media platform Facebook, to accuse the two of being corrupt and thieves.

Although A-Plus later apologised for his comments, the Police CID took up the matter upon instructions from the president, and described the allegations as baseless after investigations.

In a response to all the brouhaha, Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, who is speaking on the issue publicly for the first time, explained that the allegations arose from his attempt to act on a petition he received from UniBank complaining about alleged unfair treatment by the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Unibank, which used to collect revenue on behalf of the hospital, felt sidelined after management of Korle Bu decided to outsource that responsibility to another bank, without giving UniBank a chance to put in a bid.

He, therefore, denied ever influencing Korle-Bu to revert the contract to uniBank in exchange for financial favours.

“Well that would be totally untoward and that would be totally uncalled for and I will never, never, never, never, never do that. I’ll never do that.

I’m not the best man of integrity in the world but my scruples are very really tight and I was brought up well and I will never do that and excuse my language, I’m not that stupid. I won’t do that. And it never happened and it couldn’t have happened,” he said.

Mr. Jinapor said they may be forced to resort to the court if A-Plus continues to make more damning allegations against them.