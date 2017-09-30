Abronye renews fight with A Plus; threatens to strip him naked

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-30

Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC, Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506803001_728_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe otherwise known as Abronye DC has taken on musician and sympathizer of the party, Kwame Asare Obeng known in Showbiz A Plus, promising to expose him.

He said the musician who claims he is at the front of corruption fight has no moral high ground to lead such a crusade when his hands are allegedly soiled with the same practices having being gifted a Jaguar by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Inspite of benefitting from such a gesture, Abronye said he has the nerves to call others including the former President corrupt as well as tag members of his own party as same.

On Accra-based Okay Fm, he described A Plus as the most corrupt person in Ghana who has lost his moral senses and now resorting to calling others as corrupt just to shield his stingy deals.

“A Plus is the most corrupt person in the world. Any goods which come from assets confiscation committee passes through him and they are all corrupt. When goods come, A Plus will always be there to lie that the goods are for his family and then will later go and negotiate with innocent people at a higher price and so tell me who is more corrupt” he quizzed.

A telephone conversation between A Plus and the Deputy Director of CID containing damning revelations was leaked earlier this week.

In the tape, the Deputy Criminal and Investigations (CID) boss, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah :” “as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.”

“I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them. You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself. Because it looks like most of the things doesn’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him.”

A Plus on the other side, said he has achieved his aim. “For me I think I have achieved my aim”

But Abronye DC believes A Plus’ attacks on the two Deputies Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor and the subsequent leakage of the tape is just because of his personal hatred for the two appointees who have consistently refused to yield to his whims and caprices.