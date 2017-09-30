A Plus must shut up and provide further, better particulars – Kwaku Baako

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-30

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506791631_562_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Musician and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Obeng Asare known in Showbiz as A Plus risks ruining his reputation further if fresh investigations into allegations of corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff turns out to be untrue.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako who is all out for fresh investigations into the matter following the leakage of a telephone conversation between A Plus and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which appears to have compromised earlier investigations by the CID, wants the musician to prove his claims.

He counseled him to move away from the talk shop and give substantial evidence to back his claims the two are indeed corrupt as alleged to also clear his name since his image could be drowned if a different investigative agency also clears, Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor of any wrong doing.

“But if I were the gentleman I will bring further and better particulars to back my allegation as well. The fresh investigating I am envisaging he should play an active role in collaborating with them. We should allow him to be talking left, right and centre; he should provide further and better particulars to help the investigations…..and if turns out that he is right then the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff who I trust at this moment that have not committed any act of corruption would have to be shown the exit then to can face the full rigors of the law”, he added.

The Director of Police CID, COP Bright Oduro in a release issued last week described the allegations by A Plus as baseless and unfounded having cleared the two of any wrongdoing.

But a leaked tape containing A Plus and his deputy appears to have dampened the outcome of investigations that cleared the two government appointees.

In the tape, the Deputy Criminal and Investigations (CID) boss, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah :” “as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.”

“I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them. You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself. Because it looks like most of the things doesn’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him.”

A Plus on the other side, said he has achieved his aim. “For me I think I have achieved my aim”

But Mr Baako observed that fresh investigations is the only way for the image of the CID to be restored if findings corroborate their earlier report and challenged the musician to cooperate and give substantial evidence to clear his name.