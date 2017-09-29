You are my ‘second Jesus’ – Appiah Stadium hails Mahama

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

A National Democratic Congress serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has said he is willing to launch a verbal attack on anyone that disrespects the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he reveres the former president and will not sit quietly when he hears of insults thrown at John Mahama.

“President Mahama is my second Jesus Christ, anybody who will insult John Mahama, trust me, I will reply, I shall insult that person back,” he stated.

Speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, the NDC serial caller thanked his party members for their support during the difficult situation he was in some days ago.

Appiah Stadium was arrested in Kumasi for alleging that President Nana Akufo-Addo indulges in the use of the narcotic drug Marijuana or ‘Wee.’

Furthermore, the President had called for his release, stating he had no interest in pursuing the matter any further.

Appiah Stadium has apologized to President Akufo-Addo for his statements, saying it was ‘unbefitting’ of him to insult the president.