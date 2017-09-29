World Tourism Day 2017 marked in Tamale

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives and the Savannah Accelerated Development Agency (SADA), has marked the 2017 World Tourism Day in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The event, which was on the theme: “Sustainable Tourism: A tool for development,” is aimed at meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability and capacity of future generations to also meet their needs.

Madam Catharine Abelema Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said tourism’s strategic role as a driver of socio-economic transformation could not be over-emphasised adding that it provided jobs, generated foreign exchange and enhanced national cohesion through regular domestic tourism exchange.

She said tourism contributed immensely to economic growth and, as such, major interactions were on-going in the sector including the fight against galamsey, improvement in road infrastructure, rehabilitation and construction of railways, and airport refurbishment and construction in Accra, Tamale and Wa.

She said the Ministry had also launched the “See, Eat, Wear and Feel Ghana, Campaign” aimed at developing a renewed sense of nationalism, promoting Made-in-Ghana goods and facilitating domestic tourism.

Madam Afeku noted that government was also taking steps to address the training needs of the industry with the view of establishing a credible training institution with satellite campuses in the regions to train personnel.

She said representations at the highest levels were also being made to ease the burden of high energy cost of accommodation and catering services.

“We have also identified three iconic products in each region and will work with other partners and stakeholders to develop them into first class tourist attractions,” she said, adding that work on the Marine Drive Investment Project was also in progress.

Madam Afeku later introduced 30 tourism ambassadors who, through their talents, popularity and influence, would promote Ghana as a tourist destination of choice over the next two years.

Tourism celebrities include musicians, actors/actresses, bloggers and disk jockeys who would combine their efforts to present a coherent and consistent image of Ghana.

The Minister commended SADA for its commitment to tourism development and the collaboration with Ghana Textiles Printing to promote the G-Stock under the “Wear Ghana Campaign” and encouraged all to embrace the “See, Eat, Wear and Feel Ghana.”

Mr Solomon Buah, the Deputy Northern Regional Minister, said the celebration was a way of showcasing to the world the potentials of the three regions of the north, as well as to encourage investors to take advantage and develop the area.

He said: “The celebration of the global event in the region is expected to expose the untapped resources of the northern part of Ghana to investors to come in and develop the area”.

Mr Buah urged the chiefs to take advantage of their role in society to preach peace to the people, for without peace there would be no development.