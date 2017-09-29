Why NCA shut down Montie 100.1 FM

Ato Ahwoi is a director of Network Broadcasting Company which owns Montie FM <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506660887_793_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra based radio station, Montie FM which is owned by the Network Broadcasting Company, has been shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for failing to meet compliance standards.

Montie FM (100.1fm) went off air on Wednesday, for allegedly failing to pay its license fees.

The NCA is said to have issued a letter to Montie FM dated September 27, 2017 informing management of the revocation of the licence.

Montie FM became popular in the build up to the 2016 elections when some panelists and the host of the Pampaso political talk programme, who had appeared on a political show were jailed by the Supreme Court for threatening judges with death.

The NCA is yet to officially comment on the development.

