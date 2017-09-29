Uncertainty over GJA unionised status ‘disgraceful’ – Lloyd Evans

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

A Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) presidential candidate, Lloyd Evans, has labelled the uncertainty over the unionization of the body as a disgrace.

According to him, despite being issued a unionised certificate by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) last Friday, the GJA cannot call itself a proper Union due to a lack of clarity on several issues.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Lloyd Evans stated that, the decision to unionize the GJA had come as a surprise to him.

He announced his intent to “seek clarification” on the status of the GJA, but only after Friday’s elections as he did not want to “rock the boat” so close to the polls.

“To be honest, I don’t know whether [GJA] is now a Union or an Association. The decision to unionize took most of us by surprise, it was announced on September 12 when we were in the middle of elections. This can’t fly in the face of the law. [The uncertainty] is very disgraceful, to say the least. The Executive, they wanted it this way and rushed for it. Most of us are surprised,” he said.

“We want to finish the election and see whether we can continue in that direction or we have to back out or modify it. For now, I don’t think we can do anything. The dust has to settle so we can pick up the pieces. I’ve been a Union Member before as a union report in [Daily] Graphic for nearly six years and I know the process, for now, we are nothing.”

Lloyd Evans suggested that, there might be some legal issues with the conversion of the GJA to a Union, adding that the situation might put the eligibility of all the candidates into question.

“How can you turn a voluntary organisation, an association or body with retired journalists, senior managers and other journalists into a Union. I’m wondering whether they averted their mind to the Labour Act 651, where it is stated clearly, how to form a Union. We are looking for further clarification. As we stand, am I a member of a Union or am I a member of an association?” he queried.

“We should all stand down [from the elections] immediately, and it’s surprising that the chairman of the election committee hasn’t averted his mind to it. I’m retired and can’t be in a Union and all the editors, like Affail Monney and David Agbanu would all have to step down. If it’s a Union we would all have to step down.”