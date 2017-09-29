Two prominent Ghanaians receive high honours in the US

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-29

Dr Adjei-Bawuah who is Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA with President Trump. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506717448_623_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two renowned Ghanaians have been honoured at the just ended USA Congressional Black Caucus Week by the Prestigious Global Oved Dei Seminary & University (GODSU).

At its recently held a Women’s Empowerment Conference, Dr Adjei-Bawuah who is Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA and Dr Princess Asie Ocansey, Founder of SOSJOBS4WOMEN Ghana were recognised.

The GODSU Women’s Empowerment Conference was keynoted by American billionaire and hotel mogul, Rev Dr Michael Roberts, founding Dean of GODSU.

In he speech, he stressed the importance of being an “actionaire” in order to achieve success in life.

He commended the investment drive efforts of Dr Bawuah as well as the women’s empowerment and employment efforts of Dr Ocansey.

Dr Ocansey, a multiple award-winning, and renowned philanthropic leader received the Prestigious GODSU Woman of the Year 2017 Award.

GODSU Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Diane Moore- Eubanks said, “GODSU is committed to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 – with a focus on number 5 – women’s Empowerment and number 8 – Employment.”

He explained that each year they select a focus nation and for this year, Ghana was their choice. “We were impressed with the major impact President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made at this year’s UN General Assembly. We are very pleased we chose to honour two of Ghana’s outstanding personalities in the diaspora, who continue to serve their nation,” he observed.

When he took the stage to address those gathered, Ambassador Dr Bawuah said, “Ghana is open for business. I am inviting all investors here to look towards Ghana.”

“Our Government is committed to attracting top investors to help facilitate an unprecedented development era in Ghana – especially through our 1 district, 1 factory project,” he concluded.

Dr Ocansey thanked everyone who ever helped her in her quest to make the world a better place. “We are dedicated to boosting financial services, fashion and Agric to engage and empower over one million Ghanaian women – urban, rural and diasporan.

“Women’s empowerment and gainful employment is a key development game changer. We invite all to support our sosjobs4women Ghana summit slated for November 22, 2017, at the Accra Conference Center,” Dr. Ocansey said.