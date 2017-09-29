Tonaton acquires 1,000 paying members nationwide

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Tonaton.com, Ghana’s largest online marketplace registered another industry first as it recorded a thousand paying members at the end of September 2017.

Tonaton.com Memberships which is a value-added service to help businesses extend their footprint and increase their sales has been touted by many industry players as a unique way of growing businesses at very little cost and contributing to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

The service comes with unmatched additional benefits for business ad posters depending on the package subscribed on such as, an online page dedicated entirely to one’s business – microsite, featured listings, customized shop stickers, marketing support and discounts on banner advertising.

“Being a Tonaton.com member means that you expose your business to Ghana’s largest online marketplace with approximately 30 million plus page views, businesses which list on our site get more responses and are able to sell fast, no matter the product because more people from all walks of life get to see them on a regular basis” says, Prince Owusu Mahoney, Category Manager at Tonaton.com at a ceremony to mark the achievement.

The Marketing Manager of Tonaton.com, Joel Lamptey who was also present at the event noted that the achievement of a thousand paying members was a result of the innovations the company had instituted since its establishment.

“As the online market industry still evolves in Ghana, it is important to us that customer trust is established and maintained and that Tonaton.com members see a clear and measurable growth in their businesses. This can only be achieved by adding more valued services to our existing ones”. he added.

Zubair Riaz, Managing Director of Tonaton.com thanked all Tonaton Members for their support and noted that Tonaton will work closely with members to come up with even more initiatives which will help grow their businesses.