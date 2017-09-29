Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-29

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-29
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Some of my staff are in bed with ‘goro’ boys – director of passport
Ghana ports will be world class – customs world
Absence of RTI law a mockery – coalition
APlus tape doctored; CID Boss breaks silence
Trump had good plans for Africa – Nana Akufo-Addo
Voltic FDA dragged to court
Leaked A-Plus tape; Damage control on police cover-up flops
NPP’s four year SHS bogus – Minority
GWCL rolls out electronic billing system
Avedzi recues free SHS students
Police image sinks again under NPP as top CID Boss caught in scandalous attempt to cover-up corruption at Flagstaff House
APlus doctored our conversation-CID Duty Boss reacts
President extols Prof. Nketia
Veep welcomes customs world to transform the ports
‘A-Plus’ plot to frame me evil’ – Deputy CID Boss fumes over doctored tapes
Nana Akufo-Addo celebrates Prof. Nketia
NLA boss hot
Sack director of administration – KATH union staff
Ahafo chiefs, queen mothers thank Akufo-Addo for free SHS et all
Petrol price increase; Drivers threaten mass protests
GMO Farmer – I won’t eat my own crops
Government chases 64,000 teachers over fake certificates
Power tariffs to go down in 2018 budget – Energy Minister
Legislation on beneficial ownership in the offing