Razak Brimah registered by Sundowns for PSL

Razak Brimah, Mamelodi Sundowns <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506704430_487_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has been included in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 31-man squad for the South African Premier Soccer League for the season.

Brimah joined the team, popularly called the Brazilians, for their yellow and blue kit colour, in August after playing in Spain for Cordoba.

He was brought in to give the team some depth in the goalkeeping department which has Ugandan Dennis Onyango as its lead man.

However, he has played only once with the other two being on the bench as he was an unused substitute but his inclusion in the squad for the season could mean more opportunities for him.

قالب وردپرس

Comments