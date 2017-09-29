Queen Mothers in Central Region ‘declare war’ on human trafficking

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Central Regional branch of the Queen Mothers Association of Ghana, on Wednesday, vowed to wage relentless war on human trafficking to ruthlessly deal with the menace.

They described the phenomenon, particularly child-trafficking as “barbaric act” that continued to leave a scar on the conscience of all well meaning Ghanaians.

They contended that the denigrating act which was an infringement on the rights and privileges of its victims had depleted the nation of many of its industrious human resource base, retarding the socio-economic development of the nation in the process.

The Queen Mothers have consequently called for the support and commitments from all stakeholders to effectively and efficiently reduce the shameful acts that had affected the social fabric of the African Continent with it’s devastating effects.

The over 50 selected Queen Mothers said this at the end of a day’s sensitisation workshop on human trafficking at Cape Coast to equip the traditional leaders with up-to-date knowledge, techniques, processes to effectively deal with the deadly menace.

Speaking at the event, Nana Ayimadu Brempong III, Krontihene of Adjena, Akwamu and Anti Human Trafficking Campaigner charged them to liaise with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana police Service in their districts to help educate the public on its negative effects.

He said some parents sold their children for slavery activities for 100 and 200 cedis to help fend for themselves at the detriment of their children’s education and future development.

He appealed to them not to settle issues of child abuse and other inhuman treatments meted out to people especially the underprivileged, weak and vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Human trafficking according to him, referred to the trade of humans, most commonly for the purpose of forced labour, sexual slavery or commercial sexual activities for the trafficker or others.

He stated that the sale, transport and profit from human beings who were forced to work for others have become the modern equivalent of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade which had deprived many countries of its rich human resource and forced them into begging, prostitution, involuntary servitude and child-soldiers.

Touching on some pull-and-push factors that made people to migrate in search of greener pastures, he mentioned abject poverty, oppression, conflicts, lack of jobs and other economic opportunities as the biggest incentives.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Crusader explained that women and children trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitations were at risk of contracting asexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and other infections that could truncate their future ambitions.

Nana Amissah III, Paramount Queen Mother of Mankessim Traditional Area urged them to devote their resources and time to work and help tame the flourishing activities of Hunan trafficking across the country.

“As the Mothers of the land, our efforts are needed now than ever. Therefore, we must continue to work in unity and spirit of oneness to help reduce the plight of our innocent children.” She said.