Politicians, religious leaders must eschew corrupt acts – Apostle Ofosu

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

The General Secretary of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Alex Ofosu has admonished politicians and religious leaders to eschew corrupt practices to set good example for others to follow.

He said this is the only way the country will win the war against the canker.

“Those who lead corruption are incidentally the leaders. So if they eschew corruption their followers will do same and the country will win the fight against corruption,” he said.

Apostle Alex Ofosu made the call in an interview with Oman FM during a farewell service in honour of the Madina Area Head of The Apostolic Church- Ghana, Apostle S.D.K. Osafo, who is being transferred to Mamprobi District in Greater Accra.

The Man of God who expressed displeasure about the high level of corruption in the country urged those occupying leadership positions to be faithful to the country and God.

According to him, the first step in fighting the canker is for those in leadership positions to change their wrongful conduct.

“Politicians should change and their followers will change, church leaders should change and their members will change and leaders occupying various offices should change and their subordinates will change,” he stated.

Apostle Ofosu also admonished Christians in the country live godly living by refraining from acts which contradictory to the word of God.

He said it will be difficult for him to believe those who claim to be Christians and yet portraying ungodly behaviours such as cheating, selfiness and throwing refuse in discriminately.

He charged Apostle S.D.K. Osafo and Christians to stand in defense of the Gospel no matter the threats they will face in life.