Police Administration to chart common path with media

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

The service is set to launch a directive on how to communicate effectively with the media

The Police Administration has indicated its preparedness to chart a common path with the media to enhance democracy and make policing in Ghana a world class service.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, the Director-General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, said the Service would, therefore, launch a directive on how to communicate effectively with the media as part of the new dynamics to reach out to the public and track crime in the society.

ACP Eklu, who was accompanied by the Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Adiku, outlined the vision of the Police Administration to a cross-section of journalists during a media engagement in Takoradi as part of a three-day working visit to the Western Region.

He earlier visited the maritime area to get acquainted with the operations there and is billed to address a town hall meeting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police on illegal mining at Wassa Akropong on Friday.

ACP Eklu said the Police Administration was making strategic restructuring, which would, among other things, give specialised training to journalists on correct crime reporting and community policing.

He said plans were far advanced for the Service to improve its investigative mechanisms and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department so that the officers there would act more professionally as well as introduce technology to support investigations, data collection and analysis.

He underscored the important role the media played in good policing adding “Without the media there is no, policing”.

ACP Eklu said it was important to organise capacity building programmes for both the Police and Media so as to have fruitful results and called for cooperation between the two.

He announced that the Service was developing media guidelines, which would enhance communication between the media and the Police.

Touching on a recent encounter where a police officer was alleged to have assaulted a journalist in Takoradi, ACP Eklu said the incident was still under investigation and would soon be resolved, adding; “There is no need for a police officer and a journalist to fight as their work complements each other.”

He said he would ensure that the Military and the Police Service in the Region buried their differences and forged ahead in unity with a common goal since conflicts dented the image of the security services and gave criminals a leeway to operate.

ACP Eklu noted that the issue of illegal mining was still prevalent in certain parts of the Region with special reference to the Wassa Akropong Area where the presence of Chinese nationals in galamsey sites had gathered momentum.

Reacting to a concern from reporters on the GHC1.00 some police officers collected from drivers at the Nchaban and Apremdo barriers, ACP Eklu described it as “bad and unprofessional policing,’’ an issue the IGP was not happy about.

He promised to discuss the matter with the Regional Commander to deal with such officers who dragged the name of the Service into disrepute.

He said four police officers were already facing disciplinary action for collecting GH¢1.00 from drivers and entreated journalists and the public to expose such officers through photographing the very act of collecting the money from the drivers.

The Director-General said the Service welcomed constructive criticisms from the media and assured the general public of maximum protection and security.